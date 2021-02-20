GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli Sells 8,810 Shares

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $176,816.70.

GBL opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $554.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

Separately, Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.78 price target on shares of GAMCO Investors in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GAMCO Investors by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. 21.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

