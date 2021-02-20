BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Karen A. Foster Sells 3,281 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 3,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $136,325.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $40.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -56.05, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average is $32.59.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

