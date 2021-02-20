BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Karen A. Foster Sells 3,281 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 3,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $136,325.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ BLFS opened at $40.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -56.05, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average is $32.59.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.
BioLife Solutions Company Profile
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
