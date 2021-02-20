British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Plans $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.7412 per share on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

British American Tobacco has decreased its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $36.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.83. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in British American Tobacco stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 454,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,000. British American Tobacco accounts for about 1.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTI. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

