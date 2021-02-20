Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of WEA stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

