Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of EHI opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

