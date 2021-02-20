Insider Buying: County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Director Acquires 453 Shares of Stock

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Director Vicki L. Tandeski bought 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $10,151.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $61,739.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $142.96 million, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $27.08.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICBK shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Hovde Group raised shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.