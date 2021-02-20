State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,510 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $63,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $280.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.97. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

