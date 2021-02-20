6,300 Shares in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Acquired by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D bought a new position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $39.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $46.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

