Arrow Financial Corp Buys 6,974 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDR. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 41,843 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 563,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 75,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $726,000.

NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $26.85 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $27.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.92.

