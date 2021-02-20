Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) (LON:UEM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.93

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) (LON:UEM) declared a dividend on Friday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.93 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

UEM opened at GBX 203 ($2.65) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £450.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.31. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 233.24 ($3.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 199.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 184.81.

In related news, insider John Rennocks bought 20,000 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,260.26). Also, insider Susan Hansen bought 4,272 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £8,415.84 ($10,995.35).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

