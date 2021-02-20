Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,383,440 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 891,485 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.28% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $1,014,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $404,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $73.64 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

