Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,140 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Leidos by 22.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,258,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,581 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6,679.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 1,739,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,086,293,000 after buying an additional 1,470,081 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1,163.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 1,428,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 142.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,200,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,999,000 after buying an additional 705,926 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $103.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

