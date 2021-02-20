Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,284 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transcat were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transcat during the third quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 236.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $420,396 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRNS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Transcat from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.08 million, a PE ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $44.95.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

