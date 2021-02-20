Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Trading Up 5.1%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.82 and last traded at $36.33. Approximately 7,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 49,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.57.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.23 million, a P/E ratio of -60.63 and a beta of 2.37.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 215.93%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rafael by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 661,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after acquiring an additional 28,267 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rafael by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 630,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 56,205 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rafael during the 4th quarter valued at about $836,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rafael by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rafael by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

