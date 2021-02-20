Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Trading Up 5.1%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.82 and last traded at $36.33. Approximately 7,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 49,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.57.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.23 million, a P/E ratio of -60.63 and a beta of 2.37.
Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 215.93%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.
About Rafael (NYSE:RFL)
Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.
