Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after buying an additional 669,303 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,368,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,203,000 after buying an additional 82,351 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,126,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,682,000 after buying an additional 56,809 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.09. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

