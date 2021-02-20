Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,984 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,241 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,311,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,251 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $74.26 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a PE ratio of -64.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

