FIL Ltd Raises Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 161.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,708,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905,387 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $50,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,880,000 after buying an additional 14,253,265 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of General Electric by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,723,000 after buying an additional 7,327,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after buying an additional 4,602,725 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in shares of General Electric by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,274,000 after buying an additional 4,215,596 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,035,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,182 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

