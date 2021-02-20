Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.55-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $76-83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.9 million.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $86.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVMI shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.67.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

