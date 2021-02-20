Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Trading 6.2% Higher

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.83 and last traded at $41.75. 7,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 144,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.32.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $823.05 million, a P/E ratio of -94.98 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after acquiring an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,093,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,934,000 after acquiring an additional 103,528 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 794,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after acquiring an additional 112,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,130 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

