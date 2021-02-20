Sei Investments Co. Has $50.36 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $50,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,973.37.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,293.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,322.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,129.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,939.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

