36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) were up 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 567,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 819,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

The company has a market cap of $187.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28.

Get 36Kr alerts:

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.