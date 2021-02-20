Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC downgraded Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. National Bank Financial cut Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Superior Plus from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $10.82 on Friday. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

