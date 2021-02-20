Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 276,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,171 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $43,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after purchasing an additional 822,902 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,365,000 after purchasing an additional 638,734 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 60.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,869,000 after purchasing an additional 547,049 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 63.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,953,000 after purchasing an additional 354,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 336,590 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $165.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.58. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.30.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

