SnowSwap Trading Down 43.4% Over Last Week (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 20th. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $12.66 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $64.14 or 0.00111748 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 43.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,371 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

SnowSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

