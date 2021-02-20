Golden State Equity Partners Purchases New Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,832,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

In related news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $991,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,479.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,731.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,454 shares of company stock worth $1,679,187. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackBerry stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.66. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

