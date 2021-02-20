IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 3,362 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $5,734,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,738,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,642,000 after acquiring an additional 93,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $85.45 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

