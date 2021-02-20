$5.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to report sales of $5.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.11 billion and the highest is $5.24 billion. Vipshop reported sales of $4.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year sales of $15.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $15.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.44 billion to $19.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vipshop.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. CLSA cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.
Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.81.
Vipshop Company Profile
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.
Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vipshop (VIPS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.