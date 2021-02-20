Analysts Anticipate Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Otonomy posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Otonomy.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTIC shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Otonomy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $260.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Otonomy by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.