Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.45

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 303875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TECK. Benchmark cut their target price on Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0394 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 472,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 73,501 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,930,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 165,104 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

