Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $185.98 on Thursday. Rogers has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $192.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,509,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.91, for a total value of $707,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,378.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,335. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,434,000 after buying an additional 305,830 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 42.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 3.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 7,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

