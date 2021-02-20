Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Errol G. Samuelson Sells 393 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $72,571.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,851.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Z stock opened at $181.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.46 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $497,904,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 733.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after buying an additional 1,410,630 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,313,000 after buying an additional 1,151,828 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,139.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 913,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,573,000 after buying an additional 839,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,202,000 after buying an additional 375,094 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

