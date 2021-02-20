Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price objective raised by Macquarie from $46.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on H. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of H opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $94.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.23.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $3,847,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

