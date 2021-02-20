Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Director Kimberly J. Popovits Acquires 5,300 Shares of Stock

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Director Kimberly J. Popovits acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,416. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TLIS stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. Talis Biomedical Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.

