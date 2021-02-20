Golden State Equity Partners Takes $232,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 962.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period.

BATS:PTLC opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31.

