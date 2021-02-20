Golden State Equity Partners Takes $232,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 962.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period.

BATS:PTLC opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.