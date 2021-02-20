Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $638,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 367.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VEU stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.09. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.