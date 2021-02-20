Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $739,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

D stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3,557.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

