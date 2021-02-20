Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.29 ($77.99).

Shares of DAI opened at €67.22 ($79.08) on Friday. Daimler AG has a twelve month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a twelve month high of €67.60 ($79.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion and a PE ratio of 2,306.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

