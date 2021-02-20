Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.29 ($77.99).

Shares of DAI opened at €67.22 ($79.08) on Friday. Daimler AG has a twelve month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a twelve month high of €67.60 ($79.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion and a PE ratio of 2,306.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI)

