Tompkins Financial Corp Buys New Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $479,926,000 after acquiring an additional 617,700 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 14,785.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 462,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after acquiring an additional 459,834 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,054,000 after acquiring an additional 419,681 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 405,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,786,000 after acquiring an additional 307,034 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

NYSE KEYS opened at $142.19 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $279,653.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 13,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $1,535,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,626,321.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,420 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.