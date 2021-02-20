Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $43.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.42.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

