RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $475.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded RingCentral from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $431.17.

NYSE:RNG opened at $427.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of -347.47 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $393.58 and a 200-day moving average of $321.94. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $134.85 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total value of $149,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.13, for a total value of $2,878,730.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,723,678.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,111 shares of company stock valued at $59,057,361 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

