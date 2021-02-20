OZ Minerals Limited (OZL.AX) (ASX:OZL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

OZ Minerals Limited (OZL.AX) (ASX:OZL) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from OZ Minerals Limited (OZL.AX)’s previous final dividend of $0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$8.69.

In related news, insider Charlie Sartain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$18.84 ($13.46), for a total transaction of A$942,000.00 ($672,857.14).

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mineral projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia.

