DMScript (DMST) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 20th. In the last week, DMScript has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $647,712.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.18 or 0.00514393 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00070118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00084770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00071854 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00078390 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.70 or 0.00412480 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00027133 BTC.

DMScript Token Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,770,047 tokens. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

