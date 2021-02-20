Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 26,299 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 224.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 1,838,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

