New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 143,621 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 935,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,621 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $139,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

General Dynamics stock opened at $164.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $187.86. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

