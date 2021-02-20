New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 41,889 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,151,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,889 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Boston Scientific worth $113,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,077,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after acquiring an additional 230,165 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,508,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,238,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,451,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,047,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 5,472,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,268,000 after buying an additional 1,206,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,673. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BSX opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $43.16.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

