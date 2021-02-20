Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,175,000 after buying an additional 49,317 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,544,000 after acquiring an additional 237,675 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 324,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,345,000 after purchasing an additional 161,037 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198,141 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 290,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,640,000 after purchasing an additional 148,305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $94.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.96.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

