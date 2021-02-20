Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 103 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMG. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,459,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 8,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $233.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.22.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other news, EVP James D. King sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $369,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,250 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

