Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 300 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth $217,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 18.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at $368,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $160.75 on Friday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $162.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.44.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

