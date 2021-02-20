Simmons Bank Sells 151 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after buying an additional 457,885 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,995,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after buying an additional 243,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $489.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $458.66 and its 200-day moving average is $394.56. The stock has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

