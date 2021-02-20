Lokken Investment Group LLC Invests $223,000 in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,502 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,093,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,505,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 37.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,962 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 249,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $306,864,000 after acquiring an additional 201,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,087 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 158,145 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 509,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $19,695,073.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Shares of FL opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $52.92.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

